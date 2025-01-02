AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
2025-01-02

Private members’ bills: PM for ‘sharp vigilance’

Tahir Amin Published 02 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while expressing serious concern regarding certain private members’ bills, has directed all federal ministers and secretaries to remain vigilant and proactive and oppose any bill deemed objectionable or contrary to legislative policy or constitutional framework.

A letter issued to all ministries, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, noted the prime minister’s serious concern regarding certain private members bills that are being framed and introduced in parliament.

The letter with subject, “Review of private members bill in accordance with legislative policy/constitutional framework”, stated that in light of the subject, the following actions are to be undertaken without delay:

All federal ministers and secretaries must ensure a thorough review and tracking of private members bills. It further directed to identify the number of bills that are currently waiting to be tabled in Parliament along with the number of bills that are actively under consideration.

For any bill deemed objectionable or contrary to legislative policy or constitutional framework necessary measures must be taken to oppose such legislation in a coordinated and effective manner, it added.

All ministers and secretaries of departments are required to remain vigilant and proactive in this regard. A consolidated report on the current status of private members bills along with observations and proposed actions must be submitted to this office within the next 10 days.

The letter noted that cooperation and adherence to these directives are essential to ensuring that legislative priorities remain aligned with the government policies and the broader national interest.

The issue was also raised in the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, which observed it breach of privilege of parliamentarians.

The committee recommended sending the matter to Privilege Committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

