Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 01, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.60 279.59 AED 75.52 76.10
EURO 287.04 289.50 SAR 73.83 74.35
GBP 347.24 350.15 INTERBANK 0.00 0.00
JPY 1.75 1.80
=========================================================================
