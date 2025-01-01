AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s 2024 was hottest year since 1901: meteorological office

AFP Published 01 Jan, 2025 07:25pm

NEW DELHI: India’s meteorological department said Wednesday that 2024 was the hottest year since 1901, with sizzling temperatures in the world’s most populous nation following a global pattern of extreme weather sparked by climate change.

“The year 2024 was the warmest year on record since 1901,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department, told reporters.

“The annual mean land surface air temperature across India in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius above the long-term average, 1991-2020 period.”

The United Nations said last month that 2024 was set to be the warmest year ever recorded, capping a decade of unprecedented heat.

Climate change sparked a trail of extreme weather and record heat globally in 2024, fuelling natural disasters that caused billions of dollars worth of damage.

July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU climate monitor

India sweltered through its longest ever heatwave last year, with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

A heatwave in May in New Delhi saw temperatures match the capital’s previous record high: 49.2 Celsius (120.5 Fahrenheit) clocked in 2022.

India is the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases but has committed to achieve a net zero emissions economy by 2070 – two decades after most of the industrialised West.

For now, it is overwhelmingly reliant on coal for power generation.

Global warming, driven largely by the burning of fossil fuels, is not just about rising temperatures, but the knock-on effect of all the extra heat in the atmosphere and seas.

Warmer air can hold more water vapour, and warmer oceans mean greater evaporation, resulting in more intense downpours and storms.

Impacts are wide-ranging, deadly and increasingly costly, damaging property and destroying crops.

India weather weather report hottest year

Comments

200 characters

India’s 2024 was hottest year since 1901: meteorological office

Kurram dispute: Grand jirga strikes peace deal as both sides sign agreement

KSE-100 Index gains nearly 1,900 points, settles above 117,000

PM urges authorities to address revenue shortfall, meet IMF targets

Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities under annual practice

Will facilitate protesters but not allow road blockade, Sindh minister says on sit-ins in Karachi

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

Otsuka Pakistan temporarily shuts down Hub plant

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year’s revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers January 13: local media

Read more stories