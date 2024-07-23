AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU climate monitor

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2024 09:22pm

PARIS: July 21 was the hottest day ever registered globally, according to preliminary data published on Tuesday by the EU’s climate monitor.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said the global average surface air temperature of 17.09 degrees Celsius (62.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday was the warmest in their record books, which go back to 1940.

“The Earth has just experienced its warmest day,” the monitor said in a statement.

The new daily high was just 0.01C above the previous record temperature of 17.08C registered on July 6, 2023.

Hot weather scorches Karachiites

“On July 21st, C3S recorded a new record for the daily global mean temperature,” said C3S director Carlo Buontempo in a statement.

“We are now in truly uncharted territory and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years,” he added.

Copernicus said the daily record could be breached again in coming days before temperatures are expected to drop off, though there could be fluctuations in the weeks ahead.

Every month since June 2023 has eclipsed its own temperature record, and the latest daily high comes as heatwaves bake parts of the United States and Europe.

climate change weather weather forecast hottest day

Comments

200 characters

July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU climate monitor

WHO ‘extremely worried’ at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Buying returns at PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 450 points higher

Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December 2024

‘Refineries upgrade at risk due to newly-introduced sales tax exemption’

PBC questions govt’s ambitious $65bn export target

Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14

DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Read more stories