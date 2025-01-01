Death toll rises to 204 in restive Kurram District

ISLAMABAD: Crisis in restive Kurram District deepened as death toll has risen to 204 with two more children dead due to inadequate essential medicines in the prevailing chilling winter.

Local health authorities revealed that with two more children passed away tragically, taking the death toll to 204, including 130 children since fresh violence erupted couple of months ago.

The lack of medical care and essential facilities is being cited as the primary reason behind these deaths, confided a health official on telephone. The senior health official disclosed that a significant number of cancer patients are also among the deceased, having been unable to access quality medical treatment and necessary vaccinations.

Meanwhile, a passenger was killed in Sadda Bazaar by unidentified armed men when they targeted and killed a man hailing from Punjab.

Local political and tribal leaders have strongly condemned the incident, stating that if the perpetrators of a similar beheading incident in Lower Kurram had been punished, this tragedy might have been averted.

Furthermore, protest sit-ins outside Parachinar Press Club also continued against the closure of roads and unabated violence in the troubled region, bordering Afghanistan.

The closure of roads has caused severe hardships, with shortages of edible commodities and daily necessities affecting Parachinar and surrounding areas. Residents of over 100 villages near the Pak-Afghan border have been facing severe problems.

Meanwhile, an “Aman Mushaira” (poetry recital for peace) was also organised during the protests outside the press club, promoting peace messages.

Additionally, tribesmen also staged a sit-in in the Lower Kurram area of Bagan against damage to their shops and homes, demanding immediate compensation.

Meanwhile, a grand peace Jirga was held in Kohat, Tuesday, where the signing of a peace agreement is expected but so far no progress has been made till filing of this report.

Grant Jirga senior member Laiq Orakzai stated that the meeting was previously postponed due to some concerns from one party. However, the other party has already signed the agreement, and efforts are being made to finalise the process as soon as possible so that peace and normalcy could be returned to the disturbed region.

Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud emphasised that the district administration, with the support of the provincial government, is taking measures to establish peace through much-anticipated peace deal. All necessary facilities are being provided to Jirga members to ensure the successful conclusion of the negotiating process.

