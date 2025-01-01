Markets Print 2025-01-01
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (December 31, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.75 279.59 AED 75.59 76.10
EURO 288.57 290.93 SAR 73.88 74.35
GBP 348.15 350.85 INTERBANK 278.40 278.53
JPY 1.75 1.80
=========================================================================
