KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 31, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 115,126.90 High: 116,700.02 Low: 114,804.81 Net Change: 132.10 Volume (000): 580,522 Value (000): 29,065,724 Makt Cap (000) 3,552,569,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,693.79 NET CH (-) 62.25 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,125.43 NET CH (-) 104.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,621.47 NET CH (-) 98.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,575.61 NET CH (+) 163.03 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,005.56 NET CH (+) 28.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,856.30 NET CH (+) 50.43 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-December-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024