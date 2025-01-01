Markets Print 2025-01-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 31, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 31, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 115,126.90
High: 116,700.02
Low: 114,804.81
Net Change: 132.10
Volume (000): 580,522
Value (000): 29,065,724
Makt Cap (000) 3,552,569,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,693.79
NET CH (-) 62.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,125.43
NET CH (-) 104.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,621.47
NET CH (-) 98.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,575.61
NET CH (+) 163.03
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,005.56
NET CH (+) 28.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,856.30
NET CH (+) 50.43
------------------------------------
As on: 31-December-2024
====================================
