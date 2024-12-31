Sri Lanka shares end the year with 25th straight session of gains

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by IT and financial stocks in the last trading session of 2024, gaining for the 25th successive session.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.74% at 15,944.6, logging its best year since 2021, gaining ~49.7%.

Sri Lanka’s consumer price index fell 1.7% year-on-year in December, its statistics department said on Tuesday.

Nation Lanka Finance PLC and HDFC Bank of Sri Lanka were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 33.3% and 24.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 229.7 million shares from 291.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares rise for 24th consecutive session as IT, financials gain

The equity market’s turnover fell to 7.76 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($26.48 million) from 10.24 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 355.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 7.53 billion rupees, the data showed.