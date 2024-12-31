Moot highlights importance of CPEC

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, in partnership with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and Xi’an Jiaotong University, China, has launched a two-day international conference focusing on “CPEC Energy Infrastructure and Socio-Economic. Transformations: Challenges, Opportunities, and Sustainable Development.”

The event has drawn experts and scholars from China, Turkia, Malaysia, and other countries, alongside representatives from Pakistan's four provinces, to discuss critical challenges and opportunities under the CPEC framework.

The inaugural session, held in the university's main auditorium, was presided over by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri. He emphasized CPEC's transformative potential in boosting Pakistan’s exports to Europe via China, Kazakhstan, and Astana. Highlighting the framework's role in fostering cultural ties and addressing poverty and food insecurity, Dr. Marri suggested adopting China's developmental models. He also stressed utilizing arid and coastal regions for agriculture, developing energy projects through agricultural residues, and enhancing productivity, mechanization, and processing industries in agriculture.

Dr. Marri highlighted the need for technology transfer from China in the fields of crop seeds and livestock breeds to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure sustainable development.

Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, praised SAU for organizing the conference on a pivotal theme. He remarked that the research presented would offer valuable insights and solutions to Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges.

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, advocated for actionable initiatives under the Green Pakistan Green Initiative. Noting that 28,000 Pakistani students are currently studying in Chinese universities, with 99% on scholarships, he proposed using Karachi’s cattle farms for bio-mass energy and fertilizer production.

Prof. Quanbao Jiang of Xi’an Jiaotong University underscored CPEC's significance as a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative, noting it’s over $60 billion investment in energy, transport, and industrial zones. He highlighted its potential to transform Pakistan’s economy and enhance regional connectivity.

FAO Sindh Office Head James Robert Okoth emphasized the importance of educating Sindh’s agricultural community on modern technologies to achieve sustainable agriculture and tackle climate-related challenges.

Progressive farmer Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah pointed out the untapped potential in exporting fruits and vegetables to China. He urged infrastructure improvements to meet global standards, noting agriculture’s critical role in employment and GDP.

Qabool Muhammad Khatian, Chairman of the Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA), discussed how CPEC’s industrial and agricultural advancements could strengthen Pakistan’s economy. He highlighted Dhabeji’s potential as an industrial zone, given its proximity to Qasim Port, which facilitates exports.

Dr. Rasool Bux Mahar, Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur Mirs, advocated for promoting bio-energy and solid waste management using crop and livestock residues to address environmental issues.

Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Memon, Vice Chancellor of the University of Mirpurkhas, called for a shift from superficial studies to applied research to foster knowledge-based economic growth.

Professor Dr. Mithat from Turkey discussed collaborative opportunities between Turkey and Pakistan in agricultural education and research.

The conference also featured an exhibition, inaugurated by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, showcasing advancements and innovations related to the conference theme. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and other dignitaries also addressed the occasion.

