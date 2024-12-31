AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
Sports Print 2024-12-31

Clifton Popular win KTPL trophy

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 07:24am

KARACHI: The fourth season of the Karachi Tape ball Premier League (KTPL) came to a thrilling end at DHA Moin Khan Academy, Karachi. The colorful closing ceremony was graced by Sindh Minister for Energy, Nasir Hussain Shah, as the chief guest.

In a gripping final, Clifton Popular triumphed over Malir Millings, winning the championship with 82 runs. The victory was celebrated by a vibrant crowd, including former cricketers and sports enthusiasts.

Minister Shah praised the league organizers for their efforts in promoting street cricket, and expressed full support for its growth. Former cricketer Haroon Rasheed also congratulated the participants, advocating for the expansion of KTPL into a global platform.

Zohair Naseer, Chairman KTPL and CEO Badar Expo Solutions, thanked cricket legends Tauseef Ahmed, Haroon Rasheed, Sadiq Mohammad, and Javed Miandad for helping bring street cricket to life, which is now broadcast live in 140 countries. Following Karachi's success, the Pakistan Tape ball Premier League (PTPL) will expand to other provinces in May.

Clifton Popular won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a solid total of 130/3 in the first innings and 91/4 in the second. Malir Malangs, in reply, managed to score 84/3 in the first innings and 55/4 in the second.Clifton Popular’s all-around performance sealed their dominant victory in the KTPL final.

The Karachi Tape Ball Premier League, a thrilling display of excitement, enthusiasm, and passion, has successfully concluded at Moin Khan Academy. A total of eight teams participated in this action-packed event, showcasing their skills and competitive spirit. The 16-day tournament saw teams such as Clifton Popular, Malir Mullings, Johar Jawaan, Karachi Kings, Lyari Legends, Gulshan Gabros, DHA Dabang, and North Nawab fought for the title.

