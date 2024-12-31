AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
AIRLINK 222.56 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.38%)
BOP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.18%)
DCL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
DGKC 104.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.41%)
FCCL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.47%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.23%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.07%)
KEL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.48%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.04%)
MLCF 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
NBP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.42%)
OGDC 227.70 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (0.99%)
PAEL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.70 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.89%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (7.51%)
PTC 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
SEARL 105.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.44%)
TELE 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TOMCL 35.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TREET 26.93 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.07%)
TRG 71.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.7%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,409 Increased By 23.8 (0.19%)
BR30 38,775 Increased By 386.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 115,255 Decreased By -4.1 (-0%)
KSE30 36,220 Decreased By -80.2 (-0.22%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

IHC upholds PTA’s order for Zong to reimburse over Rs2bn to customers

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 08:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has upheld the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s order for Pakistan’s digital and telecommunication service provider ZONG to reimburse a whopping over Rs2 billion to the customers, deducted on account of service and other charges.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb dismissed a petition filed by Zong against an order issued by the PTA, directing it to refund Rs2,028,038,584, (more than 2 billion or Rs28 million) collected from customers on account of service/maintenance/cards/operational fee charges from 26.04.2019 to 12.07.2019.

In its decision, the court observed that cellular mobile operators including ZONG had been charging Rs10 from customers each time they purchased and used a prepaid card valuing Rs100 as assistance/maintenance/administrative service charges.

It said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its order, expressed that the service charges could not have been validly and legally imposed on the amounts loaded by users of mobile phone devices.

The IHC dismissed ZONG’S appeal against the PTA’s decision calling it not maintainable.

According to the court’s order, the PTA directed ZONG to provide complete details of service/maintenance charges recovered from 24.04.2019 onwards.

It was reported that ZONG had charged and collected Rs2,028,038,584 from its customers between 26.04.2019 and 12.07.2019 on account of service/maintenance/card/operational fee charges.

The PTA directed ZONG to refund the said amount to all its concerned subscribers in the form of a balance amount without any validity restriction.

On April 29, 2019, the PTA had asked ZONG to clarify its position.

It had also directed the appellant to refund to its customers Rs2,028,038,584 collected from customers between April 26, 2019 and July 12, 2019 on account of service and other charges.

However, ZONG later challenged the PTA’s order in the IHC, which the court dismissed, terming it not maintainable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA IHC Islamabad High Court zong

Comments

200 characters

IHC upholds PTA’s order for Zong to reimburse over Rs2bn to customers

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Read more stories