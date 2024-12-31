Markets Print 2024-12-31
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 30, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.89 279.54 AED 75.60 76.10
EURO 289.20 291.50 SAR 73.88 74.35
GBP 349.00 351.70 INTERBANK 278.40 278.55
JPY 1.74 1.79
=========================================================================
