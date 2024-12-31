Markets Print 2024-12-31
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 30, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 115,259.00
High: 115,422.34
Low: 111,916.71
Net Change: 3907.82
Volume (000): 521,359
Value (000): 30,074,179
Makt Cap (000) 3,499,318,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,756.04
NET CH (+) 162.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,230.00
NET CH (+) 474.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,719.84
NET CH (+) 1551.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,412.58
NET CH (+) 459.97
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,976.62
NET CH (+) 409.88
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,805.87
NET CH (+) 183.14
------------------------------------
As on: 30-December-2024
====================================
