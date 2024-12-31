KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 30, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 115,259.00 High: 115,422.34 Low: 111,916.71 Net Change: 3907.82 Volume (000): 521,359 Value (000): 30,074,179 Makt Cap (000) 3,499,318,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,756.04 NET CH (+) 162.28 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,230.00 NET CH (+) 474.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,719.84 NET CH (+) 1551.77 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,412.58 NET CH (+) 459.97 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,976.62 NET CH (+) 409.88 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,805.87 NET CH (+) 183.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-December-2024 ====================================

