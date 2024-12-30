AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares rise for 24th consecutive session as IT, financials gain

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.88% higher at 15,827.30
Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 04:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by information technology and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.88% higher at 15,827.30, logging its 24th straight session of gains.

Hunter & Company Plc and UB Finance Company were the top gainers on the index, up 16.6% and 14.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 291.2 million shares from 294 million shares in the previous session.

Financials, communication services boost Sri Lankan shares

The equity market’s turnover rose to 10.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($35.03 million) from 9.82 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 314.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 9.98 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares rise for 24th consecutive session as IT, financials gain

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 3,900 points

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

New Gwadar International Airport: Muscat flights to begin from January 10

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

Shahab Qader appointed KAPCO CEO

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Fertilizer plants: Subsidised gas supply fuels circular debt

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

Read more stories