Sri Lanka shares rise for 24th consecutive session as IT, financials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by information technology and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.88% higher at 15,827.30, logging its 24th straight session of gains.

Hunter & Company Plc and UB Finance Company were the top gainers on the index, up 16.6% and 14.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 291.2 million shares from 294 million shares in the previous session.

Financials, communication services boost Sri Lankan shares

The equity market’s turnover rose to 10.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($35.03 million) from 9.82 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 314.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 9.98 billion rupees, the data showed.