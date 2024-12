China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in November more than doubled from October, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

The world’s top gold consumer imported a net 33.074 metric tons in November, up 115% from 15.414 tons in October, the data showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong were up 60% at 45.22 metric tons from October.