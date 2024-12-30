AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

Fog forces all motorways closures in Punjab

NNI Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 07:27am

LAHORE: Punjab has been engulfed in dense fog, significantly reducing visibility. As a result, motorways M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway have been closed for all types of traffic.

The temperature in Punjab dropped to 8°C on Sunday morning. On the other hand, severe cold gripped the upper regions as temperatures plunged below the freezing point, creating bone-chilling conditions for residents and tourists alike.

According to Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, Motorway M2 (Lahore-Islamabad), M3 (Lahore-Abdul Hakeem), M4 (Pindi Bhattian-Multan), M5 (Multan-Rohri), and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway have been shut down for public safety due to dense fog.

The spokesperson urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, emphasising the safer daylight hours from 10 a.m to 6 p.m during foggy weather.

Avoid speeding and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. He added that motorways are closed to ensure public safety and secure travel. Travellers needing information or assistance are advised to call the Motorway Police helpline at 130.

Dense fog has severely impacted visibility in Narowal and its surroundings. Traffic on key roads, including Muridke Road, New Lahore Road, and Sialkot Road, is moving at a snail’s pace. Yesterday’s rainfall has intensified the cold, with Sunday’s temperature dropping to 8°C.

The Arifwala region and nearby areas are also heavily impacted by dense fog, with traffic flow severely affected. Despite the disruptions, agricultural experts have deemed the ongoing foggy spell beneficial for wheat crops.

In Naran, the mercury dropped to a staggering minus 14 degrees Celsius, while Kaghan recorded a frigid minus 13. Shogran, though relatively warmer, still experienced a biting chill at minus 2 degrees Celsius.

The extreme cold froze the lake and waterfalls of Sakkinari Dam, adding surreal beauty to the region. Rivers and canals in the upper areas also turned to ice, further amplifying the harsh winter atmosphere.

In Upper Dir and surrounding hilly areas, the dry cold wave continues. Tourist spots such as Lowari, Kishora, and Lam Char have recorded temperatures as low as -7°C, while urban areas of Upper Dir have experienced -3°C. The dry cold has led to a surge in throat and chest-related illnesses.

