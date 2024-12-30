AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
Pakistan

2024-12-30

KP CTA organises two-day ‘Bajaur Festival’

Recorder Report

30 Dec, 2024

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA), in collaboration with the Tourism Wing of the merged districts and the district administration of Bajaur organized a two-day Bajaur Festival at the Bajaur Khar Sports Complex.

The festival featured sports competitions, a magic show, poetry recitals, local music, Attan dance, musical performances, comedic skits, and play areas for children. The Bajaur Scouts 172 Wing and Bajaur Police are also supporting the festival.

The Bajaur Festival includes bicycle races, martial arts, kabaddi competitions, and performances by school children. On the first day, events such as kabaddi, martial arts, comedic skits, poetry recitals, traditional Attan dance, and musical gatherings were held.

On the second day, bicycle races and finals of martial arts competitions were held along with tableau performances, cultural dance performances, local band performances, comedic shows, and poetry recitals by local poets.

The purpose of organizing the Bajaur Festival is to promote healthy activities, enhance tourism in the merged districts, encourage youth participation in healthy activities, and convey a positive message about Bajaur to the world.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and the Tourism Wing for merged districts have previously organized various activities in the province’s merged districts, including in Khyber District, Orakzai, Wana, Tank, and Waziristan, where successful sports activities were conducted, alongside efforts to promote tourism.

KP KP CTA Bajaur Festival Bajaur Khar Sports Complex

