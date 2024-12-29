AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-29

Bilawal urges PML-N to develop consensus before taking key decisions

NNI Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday urged the PML-N to take decisions with consensus.

Talking to media, the PPP chairman said that historic public gathering was held yesterday in Larkana to mark the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

“The PPP always tried to resolve the issues being faced by the masses,” said the PPP chairman. He added that all the stakeholders should play their role to solve the issues of people.

He urged the federal government to address the grievances of all the provinces through dialogue.

According to PPP chairman, the plan of constructing new canals would be controversial if it is carried out without developing consensus.

The former foreign minister said that PPP is a party of federation and it believes in resolving the issues of masses.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Kalabagh dam became controversial because consultation wasn’t held before initiating the project.

The PPP chairman also urged the government to provide high-speed internet in order to achieve economic growth.

“The restrictions on internet will impact the foreign investment in the country,” the PPP chairman said.

