PARTLY FACETIOUS: PPP has a plate that may have biryani, but they want barbecue

“Battles, battles everywhere and ne’er a war to win.” “Isn’t Coleridge’s quote; water, water everywhere and ne’er a drop to drink!”

“I have improvised.”

“Well I reckon improvisation makes for bad curry.”

“If you are referring to US, European Union’s, how shall I put it?Observations about military courts…”

“Stop before you leap.”

“The correct expression is…”

“I know what it is, I am just telling you to stop.”

“Fair enough.”

“So call a spade a spade – Western powers control the inflow of our loans, and we need around 20 billion dollars worth of…”

“Israel is bombing literally the life out of Gazans, Lebanon, Syrian territory, the Houthis…”

“I reckon those left behind would queue up to not give any sense of security to Israel……”

“Well the axis of evil, so said Netanyahu – a term coined by Bush Junior when he was president and axis of resistance which is a term coined by those opposed to Israeli expansionism…”

“Oh I get it so even when a country reckons they have won the war they are actually only winning a battle and the war will continue…”

“As long as America…”

“Blame game aside the fact of the matter is that each side reckons they are on the side of justice. And the same applies to our domestic political scene.”

“Right the Nawalas have a plate heap full of nihari and other food, the Pakistan People’s Party has a plate that may have biryani, but they want barbecue, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf…”

“Gotcha so you say tomaaato the English way and I say Tomato the US way.”

“I would put it differently – you say axis of evil I say axis of resistance.”

“And that will determine which side you are on?”

“Precisely.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024