AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-28

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PPP has a plate that may have biryani, but they want barbecue

Anjum Ibrahim Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

“Battles, battles everywhere and ne’er a war to win.” “Isn’t Coleridge’s quote; water, water everywhere and ne’er a drop to drink!”

“I have improvised.”

“Well I reckon improvisation makes for bad curry.”

“If you are referring to US, European Union’s, how shall I put it?Observations about military courts…”

“Stop before you leap.”

“The correct expression is…”

“I know what it is, I am just telling you to stop.”

“Fair enough.”

“So call a spade a spade – Western powers control the inflow of our loans, and we need around 20 billion dollars worth of…”

“Israel is bombing literally the life out of Gazans, Lebanon, Syrian territory, the Houthis…”

“I reckon those left behind would queue up to not give any sense of security to Israel……”

“Well the axis of evil, so said Netanyahu – a term coined by Bush Junior when he was president and axis of resistance which is a term coined by those opposed to Israeli expansionism…”

“Oh I get it so even when a country reckons they have won the war they are actually only winning a battle and the war will continue…”

“As long as America…”

“Blame game aside the fact of the matter is that each side reckons they are on the side of justice. And the same applies to our domestic political scene.”

“Right the Nawalas have a plate heap full of nihari and other food, the Pakistan People’s Party has a plate that may have biryani, but they want barbecue, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf…”

“Gotcha so you say tomaaato the English way and I say Tomato the US way.”

“I would put it differently – you say axis of evil I say axis of resistance.”

“And that will determine which side you are on?”

“Precisely.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Benjamin Netanyahu PPP PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PPP has a plate that may have biryani, but they want barbecue

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories