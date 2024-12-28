Markets Print 2024-12-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 27, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 111,351.18
High: 112,043.77
Low: 110,246.93
Net Change: 927.86
Volume (000): 293,222
Value (000): 21,879,585
Makt Cap (000) 3,380,672,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,593.76
NET CH (+) 7.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,755.39
NET CH (+) 250.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,168.07
NET CH (+) 243.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,952.61
NET CH (-) 139.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,566.74
NET CH (+) 129.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,622.73
NET CH (+) 34.18
------------------------------------
As on: 27- December -2024
====================================
