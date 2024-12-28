AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-28

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 27, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 27, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                111,351.18
High:                     112,043.77
Low:                      110,246.93
Net Change:                   927.86
Volume (000):                293,222
Value (000):              21,879,585
Makt Cap (000)         3,380,672,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,593.76
NET CH                      (+) 7.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,755.39
NET CH                    (+) 250.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 28,168.07
NET CH                    (+) 243.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,952.61
NET CH                    (-) 139.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,566.74
NET CH                    (+) 129.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,622.73
NET CH                     (+) 34.18
------------------------------------
As on:            27- December -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories