KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 27, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 111,351.18 High: 112,043.77 Low: 110,246.93 Net Change: 927.86 Volume (000): 293,222 Value (000): 21,879,585 Makt Cap (000) 3,380,672,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,593.76 NET CH (+) 7.71 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,755.39 NET CH (+) 250.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,168.07 NET CH (+) 243.78 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,952.61 NET CH (-) 139.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,566.74 NET CH (+) 129.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,622.73 NET CH (+) 34.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 27- December -2024 ====================================

