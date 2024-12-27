AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Taylor Fritz motivated for Slam success after low-key off-season

AFP Published December 27, 2024

PERTH: Taylor Fritz said Friday he strategically limited his workload during the brief tennis off-season before heading to Australia to begin 2025, learning that less can sometimes be more.

The American world number four is coming off a breakthrough year, losing the title match at the ATP Finals in Turin last month to top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

That came only weeks after playing the US Open final against the Italian, his first visit to a Grand Slam decider.

He arrived in Perth for the 18-nation mixed-teams United Cup this week eager to join teammate and women’s world number three Coco Gauff to kickstart their season ahead of the Australian Open next month.

Fritz said he had enjoyed his handful of weeks away from the court.

“As I’ve gotten a bit older, it’s not so much about absolutely killing myself as much as I can in the off-season,” he said.

“It’s about training but still feeling recharged and ready to go. I’m very motivated to come back out and be ready to play in Australia.

Iga Swiatek not expecting WADA appeal over doping scandal

“It’s about finding the balance between working as much as I can but still not almost burning myself out just so I’m feeling good coming here.

“Obviously, the main focus is going to be the Australian Open,” he added. “Hopefully a deep run at the Slams (this year).”

Gauff claimed the trophy at the women’s WTA Finals in Riyadh – her third of the season – and said she too was happy to be back on the circuit and looking forward to Sunday’s opening showdown with Canada.

“We’re all pumped up to play Canada or whoever. I think we all want to win,” said the former US Open champion.

“It’s not an easy start to the first match of the year, playing Leylah (Fernandez) and Felix (Auger-Aliassime).

“But we’re up, ready for it. We all want a couple of good matches to start off the year.”

Taylor Fritz

Comments

200 characters

Taylor Fritz motivated for Slam success after low-key off-season

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories