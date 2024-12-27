AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Iga Swiatek not expecting WADA appeal over doping scandal

AFP Published December 27, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: World number two Iga Swiatek said on Friday she was ready to put a drugs scandal behind her, insisting there was no reason for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to appeal against her case.

The 23-year-old Pole tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample in August when she was ranked number one.

However, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted that the violation was not intentional and she escaped with a one-month sanction that saw her miss three tournaments in Asia and lose her top ranking.

News of the saga only emerged in late November and she will play her first tournament since then at the mixed-teams United Cup in Sydney ahead of the Australian Open next month.

Swiatek said that, while the incident had been “mentally tough”, the public response had been generally positive, allaying fears that she would be ostracised.

“I think people, most of them, are understanding,” said the five-time Grand Slam champion.

“And the ones who read the documents and are aware of how the system works, they know that I had no fault and I had no influence on what was going on.

Jannik Sinner, Swiatek target US Open semi-finals

“I try to just go on with my life and focus on different things, focus on preparing for the season and on tennis, because this is the best thing you can do after a case like that,” she said.

Her case is similar to that of Italian men’s world number one Jannik Sinner.

He was exonerated by the ITIA for twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March. But WADA appealed against the decision in September and he is awaiting the outcome.

Swiatek said she does not anticipate WADA will follow the same path with her.

“I gave every possible evidence and there is not much, honestly, more to do,” she said.

“There is no point to do an appeal in our opinion.

“But, you know, I guess overall, this whole process was pretty abstract sometimes and hard to understand from a point of view where you don’t think about the law and everything.

“But honestly, this is about the law and the wording and this kind of stuff. So I’m not expecting an appeal, but I have kind of no influence on what’s going to happen.

“But I can say from the processes that I went through and how they treated me from the beginning, that it seemed fair for me,” she said.

“I managed to give the source (of the contamination) pretty quickly. That’s why the case closed, pretty quickly.”

Iga Swiatek World Anti Doping Agency

Comments

200 characters

Iga Swiatek not expecting WADA appeal over doping scandal

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories