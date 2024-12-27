AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport: statement

AFP Published December 27, 2024

SANAA: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Friday said they fired a missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, after Israel’s military reported a missile had been intercepted.

The new claim came a day after Israeli raids attacked Sanaa’s international airport and other areas in Yemen.

A Houthi statement said they also launched drones at Tel Aviv and a ship in the Arabian Sea, stating that Israeli “aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people”.

Israel’s military earlier Friday said “one missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.”

WHO says crew member suffered serious injury in Yemen airport strike

There was no immediate comment on the other attacks claimed by the Houthis.

On Thursday, Israeli warplanes attacked Sanaa airport where the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he was waiting for a flight.

Four people died in the airport attack and around 20 travellers and staff were wounded, a Houthi official said on Friday. The WHO chief said one of his plane’s crew was among the injured.

The strikes against what Israel’s military called rebel “military targets” came a day after the rebels claimed a missile and drone attacks on Israel.

Israel World Health Organization Yemen MENA Houthi Tel Aviv Yemen Houthis WHO chief Israel’s military Israeli airstrikes

Comments

200 characters

Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport: statement

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories