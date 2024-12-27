Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport: statement

SANAA: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Friday said they fired a missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, after Israel’s military reported a missile had been intercepted.

The new claim came a day after Israeli raids attacked Sanaa’s international airport and other areas in Yemen.

A Houthi statement said they also launched drones at Tel Aviv and a ship in the Arabian Sea, stating that Israeli “aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people”.

Israel’s military earlier Friday said “one missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.”

WHO says crew member suffered serious injury in Yemen airport strike

There was no immediate comment on the other attacks claimed by the Houthis.

On Thursday, Israeli warplanes attacked Sanaa airport where the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he was waiting for a flight.

Four people died in the airport attack and around 20 travellers and staff were wounded, a Houthi official said on Friday. The WHO chief said one of his plane’s crew was among the injured.

The strikes against what Israel’s military called rebel “military targets” came a day after the rebels claimed a missile and drone attacks on Israel.