Dec 28, 2024
World

WHO says crew member suffered serious injury in Yemen airport strike

Reuters Published December 27, 2024

ZURIC: The UN air crew member hurt in an air strike on Yemen’s main international airport on Thursday suffered serious injuries but is now recovering in hospital, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization said on Friday.

Israel said it struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport, and Houthi media said at least six people were killed.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was in the airport waiting to depart when the aerial bombardment took place and said that a member of his plane’s crew was injured.

Israel strikes Yemen’s Sana’a airport, ports and power stations

The injured man, who worked for the UN Humanitarian Air Service, had to be operated on, the WHO spokesperson said.

He appeared to be recovering satisfactorily, the person added.

Tedros, who was in Yemen to negotiate the release of detained UN staff and to assess the humanitarian situation, would continue working in the country until his flight is able to depart, the WHO spokesperson said.

That could be on Friday, but no decision has yet been made, the WHO spokesperson said.

