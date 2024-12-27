Elena Rybakina takes Kazakhstan past Spain in United Cup debut

Elena Rybakina guided Kazakhstan to a 2-1 victory against Spain in her United Cup debut at the RAC Arena in Perth on Friday. The world number six defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-2 6-3 in the singles and then combined with Alexander Shevchenko to clinch the deciding mixed doubles.

Kazakhstan can qualify for the quarter-finals of the 18-nation mixed teams event by beating Greece in their second Group C match on Monday.

Former world number 10 Pablo Carreno Busta swept aside Shevchenko 6-2 6-1 in little over an hour to put Spain ahead before Rybakina, playing her first match since hiring Goran Ivanisevic as coach for the season, pulled Kazakhstan level.

The 25-year-old raced to a 4-0 lead before Bouzas Maneiro could put up some sort of resistance winning the next two games.

Rybakina soon asserted herself again and broke her opponent at love to take the opening set. The Kazakh fired a series of backhand winners for a similar 4-2 lead in the second set and Bouzas Maneiro held three break points at 5-3 before Rybakina’s power game prevailed.

“The first match is always difficult,” former Wimbledon champion Rybakina said. “It’s not easy to get used that quick but I’m pretty happy with the way I played today.” She was soon back on court alongside Shevchenko to score a 7-6(4) 6-7(2) 10-7 win against Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers and Carreno Busta.

“If ‘Lena’ wasn’t carrying me this match we would lose … Thanks to her,” Shevchenko said. Group E action begins in the second session with Brazil facing a China side depleted by the withdrawal of Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, who opted to rest ahead of the Australian Open.