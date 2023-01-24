AVN 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.25%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
DGKC 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
EPCL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
FCCL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
FLYNG 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
GGL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 60.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.18%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
OGDC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.68%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 77.75 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.22%)
PRL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.11%)
SNGP 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2%)
TELE 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
TPLP 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.38%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 3,836 Increased By 37.3 (0.98%)
BR30 13,787 Increased By 217.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 38,834 Increased By 390.7 (1.02%)
KSE30 14,392 Increased By 125.9 (0.88%)
Ruthless Rybakina rolls into Australian Open semi-finals

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 09:11am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

MELBOURNE: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the Australian Open semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against a passing shower prevented her from wrapping up the opening set within a half-an-hour of arriving on court.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko looked unable to cope with big-serving Rybakina’s pace and power in the opening stanza but ramped up her own fierce groundstrokes to break for a 2-0 lead at the start of the second.

Rybakina, who ousted favourite Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, broke straight back, however, and prevailed in an arm-wrestle of a second set to book a meeting with American Jessica Pegula or twice Melbourne Park champion Victoria Azarenka.

