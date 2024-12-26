AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 213.91 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.68%)
BOP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.93%)
DCL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
DFML 42.21 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
DGKC 94.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.89%)
FCCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.32%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (9.63%)
HUBC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.02%)
NBP 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 219.42 Decreased By ▼ -10.71 (-4.65%)
PAEL 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
PPL 191.66 Decreased By ▼ -8.69 (-4.34%)
PRL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.47%)
PTC 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.01%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.36%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TREET 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (9.87%)
UNITY 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
BR100 11,881 Decreased By -216 (-1.79%)
BR30 36,807 Decreased By -908.3 (-2.41%)
KSE100 110,423 Decreased By -1991.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 34,778 Decreased By -730.1 (-2.06%)
Dec 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel strikes Yemen’s Sana’a airport, ports and power stations

  • Yemen's Houthis have repeatedly fired drones, missiles towards Israel, vowing their support, solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Reuters Published December 26, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said it struck multiple targets linked to Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, including Sana’a International Airport and three ports along the western coast.

Attacks hit Yemen’s Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations as well as military infrastructure in the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib, Israel’s military claimed.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis who have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli attacks on the airport, Hodeidah and on one power station, were reported by Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthis.

Gaza medics say Israeli strike kills five journalists, Israel says it hit fighters

More than a year of Houthi attacks have disrupted international shipping routes, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys that have in turn stoked fears over global inflation.

According to Israel, it has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to try to get the Houthis designated as a terrorist organisation.

The UN Security Council is due to meet on Monday over Houthi attacks against Israel, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Israel’s military failed to intercept a missile from Yemen that fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people.

Israel Yemen MENA Israeli military Yemen Houthis Israeli strikes Israeli airstrikes

Comments

200 characters

Israel strikes Yemen’s Sana’a airport, ports and power stations

Investments in real estate: Overseas Pakistanis now eligible for exemption from higher tax rates

Tax laws bill gets Senate panel’s nod

60 civilians sentenced by military court

Convictions to be challenged by PTI

Aleema says: ‘IK denies coming out of jail to go on house arrest’

Payables by power cos to gas utilities: LPS on GDS hits alarming mark

Allocation deficit hits rupee cover: World Bank asks govt to enhance ‘T5HP’ budget

HNWIs to be taxed: Aurangzeb unveils FBR digitisation strategy

Monetary policy lending operations: SBP unveils collateral, counterparty eligibility framework

PM highlights significance of Sino-Pak partnership

Read more stories