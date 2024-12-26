Israel strikes Yemen’s Sana’a airport, ports and power stations

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said it struck multiple targets linked to Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, including Sana’a International Airport and three ports along the western coast.

Attacks hit Yemen’s Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations as well as military infrastructure in the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib, Israel’s military claimed.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis who have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli attacks on the airport, Hodeidah and on one power station, were reported by Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthis.

More than a year of Houthi attacks have disrupted international shipping routes, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys that have in turn stoked fears over global inflation.

According to Israel, it has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to try to get the Houthis designated as a terrorist organisation.

The UN Security Council is due to meet on Monday over Houthi attacks against Israel, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Israel’s military failed to intercept a missile from Yemen that fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people.