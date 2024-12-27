UAF holds Christmas celebrations

FAISALABAD: UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan has said the interfaith harmony is prerequisite to make the country prosperous, and spread love and brotherhood in the society. Like other parts of the country and world, University of Agriculture Faisalabad celebrated Christmas.

He was addressing Christmas celebrations held at the University church situated at Shahbaz Town. The Vice Chancellor along with Christian religious scholar Bishop Dr Andrias Rahmat, Dean Sciences Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Nadeem Akbar, PRP Principal Officer Dr Jalal Arif, Hall Warden Dr Muhammad Tayyib, Estate Officer Rana Shahzad Mehmood, DrIntizar, Deputy Register Mumtaz Ali and other notables cut the cake.

