Markets Print 2024-12-27
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (December 26, 2024) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.78 279.40 JPY 1.75 1.80
EURO 287.80 289.80 AED 75.55 76.05
GBP 347.34 349.75 SAR 73.78 74.30
INTERBANK 278.25 278.35
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments