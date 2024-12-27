AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-12-27

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 26, 2024) . ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 26, 2024) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                110,423.32
High:                     112,480.60
Low:                      109,858.88
Net Change:                  1991.49
Volume (000):                274,821
Value (000):              25,197,566
Makt Cap (000)         3,352,504,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,586.05
NET CH                    (-) 187.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,504.80
NET CH                    (-) 481.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 27,924.29
NET CH                      (+) 4.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,091.84
NET CH                    (-) 347.97
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,437.74
NET CH                    (-) 435.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,588.55
NET CH                     (-) 60.76
------------------------------------
As on:              26-December-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

