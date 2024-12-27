Markets Print 2024-12-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 26, 2024) . ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 26, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 110,423.32
High: 112,480.60
Low: 109,858.88
Net Change: 1991.49
Volume (000): 274,821
Value (000): 25,197,566
Makt Cap (000) 3,352,504,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,586.05
NET CH (-) 187.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,504.80
NET CH (-) 481.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,924.29
NET CH (+) 4.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,091.84
NET CH (-) 347.97
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,437.74
NET CH (-) 435.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,588.55
NET CH (-) 60.76
------------------------------------
As on: 26-December-2024
====================================
