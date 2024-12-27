KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 26, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 110,423.32 High: 112,480.60 Low: 109,858.88 Net Change: 1991.49 Volume (000): 274,821 Value (000): 25,197,566 Makt Cap (000) 3,352,504,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,586.05 NET CH (-) 187.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,504.80 NET CH (-) 481.89 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,924.29 NET CH (+) 4.87 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,091.84 NET CH (-) 347.97 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,437.74 NET CH (-) 435.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,588.55 NET CH (-) 60.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-December-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024