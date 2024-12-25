AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 210.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.27%)
CNERGY 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.57%)
DCL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
DFML 38.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.51%)
DGKC 96.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.17%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.33%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.38%)
NBP 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.61%)
OGDC 230.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
PPL 200.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.47%)
PRL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.73%)
PTC 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.05%)
SEARL 103.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-4.5%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.31%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
TRG 64.12 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.86%)
UNITY 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -150 (-1.22%)
BR30 37,715 Decreased By -670.4 (-1.75%)
KSE100 112,415 Decreased By -1509.6 (-1.33%)
KSE30 35,508 Decreased By -535.7 (-1.49%)
Dec 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Punters throng London’s historic Christmas meat auction

Reuters Published December 25, 2024
A butcher holds a cut of meat at a pre-Christmas meat auction held by G Lawrence butchers at Smithfield Market in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
A butcher holds a cut of meat at a pre-Christmas meat auction held by G Lawrence butchers at Smithfield Market in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Meat traders flung cheap turkeys to the highest bidders in a public auction at London’s historic Smithfield Market on Tuesday, a long-standing Christmas tradition whose future now hangs in the balance.

For around 900 years, the site in the City of London financial district has been a hub for meat and livestock trading, at one point attracting sellers from all over England and produce from as far as Argentina and Australia.

But City authorities’ decision last month to close Smithfield Market, a move that will free up prime real estate for future redevelopment, means its future is uncertain.

The market can operate at Smithfield until 2028 and most meat traders have said they plan to move to a new location after that within London.

For decades crowds of punters have braved the cold and thronged Smithfield Market on Christmas Eve to snap up surplus produce at bargain prices, exchanging cash — and only cash — for legs of lamb or cuts of red meat tossed into the crowd.

“The atmosphere is fantastic,” Smithfield Market Tenants Chairman Greg Lawrence said. “To a lot of people it’s the beginning of Christmas. They come up here early, they go to breakfast, they come to the auction, they purchase their goods, then they go to the pub.”

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Hundreds of people, some in Santa hats and others holding up placards with meat orders, gathered in Smithfield’s Victorian market building.

Punters held up banknotes to grab the attention of butchers in white coats often throwing a turkey or ribeye into the crowd, eliciting loud cheers.

Some in the crowd said they came for the bargains, while others said they loved the atmosphere.

“Everyone’s so friendly and everyone’s rooting for everyone to get something for Christmas Day,” Sharon, who only gave one name, said. “It’s amazing.”

Christmas Christmas meat auction

Comments

200 characters

Punters throng London’s historic Christmas meat auction

SOEs’ boards: Clearance by ISI, IB mandatory for nominees

Purchase of property thru non-banking transactions: Buyers and sellers will face penalty

Trump’s incoming envoy calls for IK’s release

Estate of Muslim relative: LHC says non-Muslim not entitled to inherit any share

Auction for 5G: Consultancy firm NERA backs telecom operators’ demands

Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

COAS highlights Christians’ contributions to national development

Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous Punjab

Call to renew focus on Quaid’s vision for economic future

Economic stability: governor praises army chief’s efforts

Read more stories