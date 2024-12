BANGKOK: The Thai baht was little changed against the US dollar on Wednesday. By 0155 GMT, the baht was 0.15% higher at 34.14 versus the dollar, after trading in a range of 34.140 to 34.205.

It ended the previous session at 34.19 per dollar, according to LSEG data.

Thai baht/US dollar mostly unchanged on Tuesday

In the past year, the baht reached a high of 34.10 per dollar on Sept. 30.