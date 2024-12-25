AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 210.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.27%)
CNERGY 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.57%)
DCL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
DFML 38.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.51%)
DGKC 96.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.17%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.33%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.38%)
NBP 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.61%)
OGDC 230.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
PPL 200.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.47%)
PRL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.73%)
PTC 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.05%)
SEARL 103.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-4.5%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.31%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
TRG 64.12 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.86%)
UNITY 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -150 (-1.22%)
BR30 37,715 Decreased By -670.4 (-1.75%)
KSE100 112,415 Decreased By -1509.6 (-1.33%)
KSE30 35,508 Decreased By -535.7 (-1.49%)
Japan’s Nikkei inches down, trading muted before Wall Street holiday

Reuters Published December 25, 2024

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average inched down on Wednesday as investors avoided active bets with Wall Street closed for the Christmas holiday.

The Nikkei was down 0.12% at 38,990.56 by the midday break, after rising as much as 0.37% after the open. “The market struggled to find direction with foreign investors away for the holiday season,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

“This time of the year, local individuals were the only ones active in trading but they do not want to place active bets when large stocks do not move actively with the absence of foreign investors.”

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

Entertainment company Konami fell 1.74% to drag the Nikkei the most.

Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo lost 1.41% and phone company KDDI slipped 0.59%.

The broader Topix fell 0.62% to 2,710.25, dragged lower by Toyota Motor’s 0.88% fall.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 0.91%. Honda Motor slipped 0.77% after surging 12.2% in the previous session following the announcement of a share buyback on Monday.

Local firms’ share buybacks have supported Japanese equities, but the buying is paused at the end of the year, which is also weighing on the Nikkei, said Okasan’s Matsumoto.

Nissan Motor erased early losses to surge 8.6% to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei. Heavy machinery maker Kawasaki Heavy Industries jumped 4.78%.

All but two of the 33 industry sub-indexes of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) fell.

Steelmakers rose 0.36% and energy explorers inched up 0.6%.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime market, 19% rose and 77% fell, with 3% trading flat.

Japan Nikkei share

