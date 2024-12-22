AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Capital witnesses rising incidence of vehicle thefts, robberies

Fazal Sher Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: A spate of car thefts and robberies has left Islamabad residents shaken, with 42 vehicles, including 37 motorbikes, stolen or snatched from various localities across the city in the past week.

Police records show that armed robbers struck at 30 different locations, depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees. In addition to the thefts, three murders were reported during the same period.

The rising number of vehicle thefts and robberies, particularly, in well-guarded areas, has raised alarms among residents, leading to calls for increased security measures across the capital.

The stolen vehicles, comprising four cars and 37 motorbikes, were taken from several police station jurisdictions, including Khanna, Shalimar, Aabpara, Sumbal, and Golra. Criminal gangs appeared to be particularly active in these areas.

Notably, Sumbal police station registered the theft of five motorbikes, while Khanna and Industrial Area police stations each recorded four motorbikes stolen. Shehzad Town police station also saw a spike in thefts, with four motorbikes stolen. Additionally, Khanna police recorded four cases of robbery in the same period.

Similarly, robbers struck at four places and auto thieves stole four motorbikes from the limits of Khanna police station; four cases of robberies and one case each of street crime and carjacking were reported to Shalimar police station; carjackers stole three motorbikes and robbers struck at two places in the limits of Aabpara station; one case each of robbery street crime as well as three cases of auto theft were reported to Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, two cases of robbery, two cases of auto theft and one case of murder were registered at Golra police station; five cases of auto theft were reported to Sumbal police station; one case of robbery and four cases of auto theft were reported to Industrial Area police station.

During the last week, four cases of robberies were reported to Karachi Company police station; four cases of carjacking were reported to Bani Gala police station and three cases of carjacking were reported to Nilor police station.

