CS takes notice of attack on polio workers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has taken serious notice of attack on polio workers in Korangi and directed the Additional IG Karachi to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

He stated that violence against polio workers will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in it.

The Chief Secretary also instructed the Deputy Commissioner Korangi to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take prompt and decisive action against the offenders.

Additionally, he emphasised providing immediate medical assistance to the injured polio workers and police personnel. He reiterated that the safety of polio workers is the government’s top priority.

He directed all relevant authorities to ensure the security of polio workers so they can carry out their duties without fear or hindrance. He stated that the Sindh government is committed to eradicating polio and will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Chief Secretary said that polio workers are our heroes in the fight against this debilitating disease, and any form of violence against them will be dealt with strictly.

