AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

CS takes notice of attack on polio workers

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah has taken serious notice of attack on polio workers in Korangi and directed the Additional IG Karachi to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

He stated that violence against polio workers will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in it.

The Chief Secretary also instructed the Deputy Commissioner Korangi to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take prompt and decisive action against the offenders.

Additionally, he emphasised providing immediate medical assistance to the injured polio workers and police personnel. He reiterated that the safety of polio workers is the government’s top priority.

He directed all relevant authorities to ensure the security of polio workers so they can carry out their duties without fear or hindrance. He stated that the Sindh government is committed to eradicating polio and will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Chief Secretary said that polio workers are our heroes in the fight against this debilitating disease, and any form of violence against them will be dealt with strictly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Government Asif Hyder Shah polio workers

Comments

200 characters

CS takes notice of attack on polio workers

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories