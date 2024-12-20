Gold price per tola falls further Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan extended decline on Friday in line with their fall in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs271,300 after a single-day decrease of Rs2,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs232,596 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,715, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs2,600 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,601 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $20 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,350 per tola.