AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,739 Increased By 355.4 (3.12%)
BR30 36,418 Increased By 1206.5 (3.43%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinians accuse Israeli settlers of West Bank mosque fire

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 05:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian residents said on Friday, and video showed “Revenge”, “Death to Arabs” and other slogans had been spray-painted in Hebrew on the building’s facade.

Black burn marks were visible at the entrance to the Muslim holy site in the northern West Bank village of Marda. The fire was put out before it could spread much further.

Israeli police said they were collecting testimonies and evidence at the scene.

Nasfat al-Khufash, head of the Marda village council, said: “On Friday, Marda awoke to a systematic terror attack by a group of settlers who set fire to Bir al-Walideen mosque.”

“These attacks by settler groups are continuous and systematic,” he said.

Palestinians say six killed in Israeli West Bank operations

The Israeli police and Shin Bet security services said in a joint statement: “We see this incident as extremely serious and will act resolutely to bring the perpetrators to justice for rigorous trial.”

The Palestinian Authority foreign ministry assailed the attack as the latest in a series of violations and crimes by Israeli settlers and appealed to the United Nations Security Council for help protecting Palestinians.

The UN says more than 700,000 Israelis live among 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, lands Israel captured in 1967. Most countries deem Israeli settlements built on the captured land to be illegal.

Israel disputes this and cites historical and biblical ties to the land.

Palestine MENA Palestinian West Bank Israeli police Israeli settlers West Bank mosque

Comments

200 characters

Palestinians accuse Israeli settlers of West Bank mosque fire

Sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program not meant to ‘color other areas of cooperation’: US State Dept

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 3,000 points

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz calls for early completion of Business Facilitation Centres

Trump wants EU to buy more US oil and gas or face tariffs

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

Gold price per tola falls further Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Oil falls 1% on demand growth concerns, robust dollar

Dar-led panel to craft power tariff cut strategy

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Read more stories