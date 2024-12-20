Establishing peace in Kurram top priority, Mohsin Naqvi assures CM Gandapur

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured on Friday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur that establishing peace in Kurram was the government’s top priority.

The interior minister called on the CM ahead of the apex committee. As per a statement by the interior ministry, the two exchanged views on establishing peace in Kurram.

“We will fully support increasing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Establishing peace in Kurram is our top priority,” the ministry quoted Naqvi as saying.

The interior minister stressed the need to take steps for long-term peace in the tribal district with consultation from all stakeholders.

The Kurram disaster

The meeting between the two ministers comes as thousands of people have been left stranded in Kurram because of tribal clashes that have killed more than 200 people since July.

Residents have reported food and medicine shortages in parts of Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, as the government struggles to end a reignited feud between two tribes stemming from decades-old tensions over farmland.

The feuding is generally rekindled by disputes over land in the rugged mountainous region, and fuelled by underlying tensions between the warring tribes.

On Tuesday, aid flights landed in Parachinar with Sher Gul, the head of private welfare organisation Edhi, saying they would make several flights a day from the city of Peshawar to the valley for the rest of the week, depending on weather.

“We plan to bring around three wounded back on each flight… and deliver medicines for the injured,” he told AFP.