AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,739 Increased By 355.4 (3.12%)
BR30 36,418 Increased By 1206.5 (3.43%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.42 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 20, 2024 Updated December 20, 2024 03:55pm

The Pakistani rupee reported a slight decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.42 for a loss of Re0.07 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 278.35, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar was set to cap the week on a strong note on Friday as it was perched near a two-year high bolstered by a hawkish US rate outlook, while the yen struggled to stay afloat as it again weakened to a new low.

Currencies took a breather after huge moves in the previous session sparked by a broad rally in the greenback.

The greenback stayed on the front foot and attempted to notch a fresh two-year peak against a basket of currencies, with the US dollar index last up 0.02% at 108.45.

It was set to end the week with a 1.4% gain, underpinned by expectations that US rates will stay higher for longer. Markets are now pricing in less than 40 bps worth of cuts for 2025.

Focus is now on the release of the core PCE price data - the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation - later on Friday, for further clues on the outlook for the US economy.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday on worries about demand growth in 2025, especially in top crude importer China, putting global oil benchmarks on track to end the week down nearly 3%.

Brent crude futures fell by 41 cents, or 0.56%, to $72.47 a barrel by 0420 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.56%, to $68.99 per barrel.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 3,000 points

Establishing peace in Kurram top priority, Mohsin Naqvi assures CM Gandapur

PM Shehbaz calls for early completion of Business Facilitation Centres

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

Dar-led panel to craft power tariff cut strategy

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

Read more stories