Starbucks workers’ union to strike in LA, Chicago, Seattle before Christmas

The workers’ union representing more than 10,000 Starbucks baristas said its members will strike at stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle on Friday morning during the busy holiday season.

Workers United, representing employees at 525 Starbucks stores across the United States, said that walkouts are expected to escalate daily, potentially reaching hundreds of stores nationwide by Christmas Eve, unless Starbucks and the union finalize a collective bargaining agreement.

The union and Starbucks created a “framework” in February to guide organizing and collective bargaining.

Negotiations between the company and Workers United began in April, based on the framework, that could also help resolve numerous pending legal disputes.

“Since the February commitment, the company repeatedly pledged publicly that it intended to reach contracts by the end of the year, but it has yet to present workers with a serious economic proposal”, the union said in a statement, late on Thursday.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The coffee chain is undergoing a turnaround under its newly appointed top boss Brian Niccol, who aims to restore “coffee house culture” by overhauling cafes, adding more comfortable seating, reducing customer wait-time to less than four minutes, and simplifying its menu.