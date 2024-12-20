AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-20

Iron ore hits near 1-month low on China concerns

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices fell on Thursday to their lowest in nearly a month, as concerns about demand prospects in top consumer China and the US Federal Reserve’s outlook for interest rate cuts next year weighed on sentiment.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 1.08% lower at 778.5 yuan ($106.66) a metric ton, after hitting the lowest since Nov. 22 at 767.5 yuan earlier in the session.

The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange shed 0.43% to $102.25 a ton by 0700 GMT. It touched the lowest level since Nov. 25 at $100.9 earlier. “We’ve long anticipated this correction, as the sentiment-driven bubble around China’s Central Economic Work Conference was eventually going to burst with no concrete stimulus measures outlined until March 2025,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

“This week has seen a perfect storm of loosening supply - and demand-side fundamentals with BHP resuming production from its South Flank mine in Western Australia while mills in China are also heard to be scaling back production.” BHP, one of the world’s leading iron ore suppliers, resumed operations at two mines in Western Australia after a pause due to heavy rains, alleviating supply worries.

“Also, fears over the health of China’s property sector are rearing their ugly head as financial markets question the liquidity and solvency of China Vanke - the last remaining (state-owned) jewel in this sector’s crown,” Widnell said.

The Fed commentary that next year will see fewer rate cuts also pressured broad commodities, said analysts. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE retreated, with coking coal and coke down 3.65% and 0.9%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground. Rebar lost 1.5%, hot-rolled coil slid 1.55%, and stainless steel fell 0.92% while wire rod added 0.14%.

iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore hits near 1-month low on China concerns

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Read more stories