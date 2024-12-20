AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-20

Govt debt securities: NCCPL and Ping Up team up to facilitate investors

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has collaborated with Ping Up (Private) Limited, a licensed Securities and Futures Advisor, to develop state-of-the-art functionality for digital on boarding of investor in GDS (Government Debt Securities) market.

This strategic collaboration is an important step in the ongoing digital transformation undertaken by Pakistan’s Capital Market. The collaboration aims to simplify and expedite the process of onboarding investors, enabling seamless participation in GDS auctions through state of the art mobile application.

Under the agreement, Ping Up will design and develop the app, which will offer a user-friendly interface and intuitive features to facilitate investor registration and auction participation. Additionally, Ping Up will support NCCPL in promoting the app through targeted digital/conventional marketing campaigns, ensuring broader market penetration and enhanced investor engagement.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior management of both organizations, reaffirming their shared commitment to enhancing accessibility, fostering financial inclusion, and promoting transparency in the investment process. The event was graced by Muneer Kamal, Chairman NCCPL board along with few market participants.

While speaking at the occasion, Imran Ahmed Khan, Acting CEO, NCCPL) said this collaboration marks an important milestone in our efforts to enhance participation of investors in auction of Government Debt Securities. By offering a fully digital experience, we are making GDS investments more convenient and accessible to a wider pool of investors, contributing to the growth of the capital markets in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NCCPL Government Debt Securities Muneer Kamal Imran Ahmed Khan

Comments

200 characters

Govt debt securities: NCCPL and Ping Up team up to facilitate investors

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Read more stories