Govt debt securities: NCCPL and Ping Up team up to facilitate investors

KARACHI: National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has collaborated with Ping Up (Private) Limited, a licensed Securities and Futures Advisor, to develop state-of-the-art functionality for digital on boarding of investor in GDS (Government Debt Securities) market.

This strategic collaboration is an important step in the ongoing digital transformation undertaken by Pakistan’s Capital Market. The collaboration aims to simplify and expedite the process of onboarding investors, enabling seamless participation in GDS auctions through state of the art mobile application.

Under the agreement, Ping Up will design and develop the app, which will offer a user-friendly interface and intuitive features to facilitate investor registration and auction participation. Additionally, Ping Up will support NCCPL in promoting the app through targeted digital/conventional marketing campaigns, ensuring broader market penetration and enhanced investor engagement.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior management of both organizations, reaffirming their shared commitment to enhancing accessibility, fostering financial inclusion, and promoting transparency in the investment process. The event was graced by Muneer Kamal, Chairman NCCPL board along with few market participants.

While speaking at the occasion, Imran Ahmed Khan, Acting CEO, NCCPL) said this collaboration marks an important milestone in our efforts to enhance participation of investors in auction of Government Debt Securities. By offering a fully digital experience, we are making GDS investments more convenient and accessible to a wider pool of investors, contributing to the growth of the capital markets in Pakistan.

