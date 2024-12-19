AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-19

Judicial Commission of Pakistan: PBC nominates Shamshad Ahmad Bajwa as its representative

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 07:52am

LAHORE: A general house meeting of the Punjab Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday nominated advocate Shamshad Ahmad Bajwa as its representative in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Advocate Asad Mahmood Abbasi resigned as member of the JCP following his nomination for appointment as additional judge of the Lahore High Court.

In a post-meeting media talk, PBC Vice Chairman Babar Waheed said, “Bajwa is a professional lawyer and will play a positive role in the JCP.”

Members Pakistan Bar Council Ahsan Bhoon and Tahir Nasarullah Warraich, President Lahore Bar Association Munir Hussain Bhatti and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Bar Council JCP Shamshad Ahmad Bajwa

