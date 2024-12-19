Power theft: LESCO recovers over Rs2.4m in a day

LAHORE: In a significant achievement, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered a staggering Rs 2,461,925 in a single day, marking a major milestone in the company's efforts to curb power theft.

According to the statistics, a total of 509 complaints were registered across all circles of LESCO on December 17, 2024, resulting in the recovery of over Rs 2.4 million.

The breakdown of complaints and recoveries by circle is as follows: Northern Lahore Circle, Rs 289,744, Central Lahore Circle, Rs 488,181, Eastern Lahore Circle, Rs 910,000, Okara Circle, Rs 38,500, Southern Lahore Circle, Rs 300,000, Kasur Circle, Rs 340,500 and Nankana Circle, Rs 95,000.

The total amount of detected units charged was 337,571 kWh, with a total amount of Rs 14,641,667 charged.

The company spokesman said LESCO's efforts to combat power theft are part of a larger initiative to reduce line losses and improve the overall efficiency of the power distribution system. The company's aggressive approach to power theft has resulted in significant recoveries, and it continues to work tirelessly to protect the interests of its honest consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024