AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Edible oil prices tumble on US ethanol plan, record soybean supplies

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 04:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING: Global edible oil markets slid on Wednesday, as expectations for a record soybean crop in Brazil early next year and a new U.S. plan to allow gasoline sales with higher ethanol blending raised worries over vegetable oil demand, triggering a selloff.

The prospect that Indonesia’s expanded biodiesel mandate may be implemented gradually added pressure on edible oil markets.

Soybean oil prices traded in China dropped to a three-month low, while Malaysian palm oil futures lost more than 4% and US bean oil slid 2.4%.

“Vegetable oil complex is facing headwinds today as overall soybean supplies are likely to increase next year and there is a lack of clarity on implementation of biodiesel mandates in Indonesia,” said Pranav Bajoria, director at Singapore-based brokerage Comglobal Pte Ltd.

“Indonesia’s plans to introduce B40 have been a key factor lifting prices in recent months. But Indonesian government has yet to allocate higher quotas for blending.”

Forecasts of higher soybean supplies in 2025 have been keeping a lid on global oilseed and edible oil prices.

But soybean consumption in China, the world’s biggest soybean consumer and importer, is declining due to a downturn in the economy, said Ma Wenfeng, senior analyst at Beijing-based agriculture consultancy Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultancy.

Brazilian national crop agency Conab and oilseed crushing group Abiove on Thursday increased their estimates for the country’s 2025 soybean crop, which could reach record levels following improved weather conditions.

Indonesia’s plan to expand its biodiesel mandate from Jan. 1, which has fuelled concerns it could curb global palm oil supplies, looks increasingly likely to be implemented gradually, analysts said, as industry participants seek a phase-in period.

The country’s plan to increase its biodiesel blend to 40% palm oil in 2025 from 35% has been underpinning Asian palm oil prices over the past few months.

Malaysia hopes palm oil industry can be compliant with EU law when grace period ends

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 195 ringgit, or 4.13%, to 4,530 ringgit ($1,014.10) a metric ton.

The most-active soybean oil contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 3.75% to 7,590 yuan ($1,041.74)per metric ton, its lowest since September. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 2.4%.

Traders said higher blending of corn-based ethanol in the United States could reduce the demand for soybean oil used in making biodiesel.

A U.S. government funding bill released on Tuesday included a plan to allow year-round sales of gasoline with a higher ethanol blend, known as E15, in a major win for the corn and ethanol lobbies.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil crude palm oil edible oil

Comments

200 characters

Edible oil prices tumble on US ethanol plan, record soybean supplies

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

Attock Cement’s parent company considering options including potential sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories