Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

LAHORE: Terming the recent visit of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to China as “significant and turning point for Punjab,” the provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari expressed optimism that this visit will open new avenues of cooperation with China in different sectors including agriculture, health, finance, automobile, IT, semiconductors, environment and others.

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was the first chief minister of the country, who was given the protocol of the head of a state during her visit to China where she stayed for eight days,” Azma said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Azma Bokhari said the visit to China will lay foundation for the investments in Punjab and joint ventures with Chinese businesses. During the visit, the chief minister had invited a Chinese company to install a solar plant in the province. She also invited another firm to assist the Punjab government in making Lahore a smart city, Azma said.

She added that some people spent their entire tenure waiting for a phone call. If the unrest by PTI is paused for a while, Pakistan will progress further, she said.

She emphasised that the governance system of China placed significant importance on PML-N as a party. She pointed out that after China’s President Xi Jinping, the Vice Chairman holds the highest position.

The Vice Chairman had scheduled a 30-minute meeting with Maryam Nawaz, but she was given an hour. It was stated that Maryam Nawaz will be recognized as a major leader in the future.

Azma also mentioned that the Chief Minister visited a company that manufactures agricultural equipment. She stated that China’s tractors are robotic, and soon, our farmers will have access to equipment used globally. The chief minister has invited China to collaborate on transportation in Punjab. Around 700 electric buses will be purchased from China, and the first fleet of electric buses is expected to arrive in Lahore soon.

The Information minister shared that a five-year plan has been devised to shift all transportation to electric vehicles. The Chief Minister has also granted permission to the Chinese company, Jinko, to set up a solar plant in Punjab.

Over 60 companies responded positively to investment opportunities in Punjab, with some projects valued at $500 million.

Regarding security concerns, the Information Minister said that the Chief Minister has promised to ensure the safety of Chinese investors.

Chinese companies will soon begin operations in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz has also planned to make Lahore a modern smart city, which will soon be one of the most advanced cities globally.

Responding to the salaries of Provincial Assembly members, Azma Bokhari explained that salaries were increased in 2019. Ministers have to pay a tax of Rs 350,000. If someone is living on Rs 190,000, she questioned whether it would be feasible.

Having a good salary is not a bad thing if there are no other sources of income. She clarified that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz does not take a salary.

Azma Bokhari further stated that soon, charging stations will be available in Lahore for electric bikes for students. Maryam Nawaz is also bringing advanced cancer treatment technology from China, and the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will have 1,000 beds. The chief minister has pledged to make Punjab the most modern province.

The minister said the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s focus was on making improvements in the agriculture sector by equipping the Punjab farmers with the same technology, which farmers in other parts of the world have.

She revealed that a delegation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Force would visit Lahore after a month.

She further said that China was able to control smog in five years.

“The Chinese experts have expressed their satisfaction with the measures being taken by the Punjab government to overcome the problem,” she added.

