AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 197.25 Increased By ▲ 7.31 (3.85%)
BOP 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
DCL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.75%)
FCCL 37.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.76%)
FFBL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.18%)
FFL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.31%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
KEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
KOSM 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
MLCF 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.16%)
NBP 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
OGDC 231.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.56%)
PAEL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (8.63%)
PIBTL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 212.49 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.52%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.26%)
SEARL 115.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
TELE 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TOMCL 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.89%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
TREET 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
TRG 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.05%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
BR100 12,506 Increased By 159.3 (1.29%)
BR30 39,416 Increased By 316.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 116,374 Increased By 204.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 36,732 Increased By 73.4 (0.2%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Alibaba to sell department store chain Intime for $1bn

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 10:22am

Alibaba Group said on Tuesday that it will sell its department store unit Intime to a consortium comprising of textiles firm Youngor Fashion and some of Intime’s management for 7.4 billion yuan ($1.02 billion).

The deal comes as Alibaba looks to shift focus from its dominance in China’s retail sector to its core e-commerce and cloud operations.

Alibaba, which owns a 99% stake in Intime, expects to record a loss of about 9.3 billion yuan on its initial investment in Intime, it said.

Alibaba delivers initial price guidance on $5 billion dual-currency bond, term sheet shows

The sale is part of the tech giant’s restructuring efforts, with Intime facing challenges due to a significant decline in Chinese consumer spending post-Covid-19.

Intime was valued at around $4 billion in 2017 when Alibaba acquired the chain, which owns more than 100 stores in China.

Alibaba, under former boss Daniel Zhang, expanded its presence in the retail sector by taking over several brick-and-mortar chains, including electronics retailer Suning and hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail.

Alibaba Group

Comments

200 characters

Alibaba to sell department store chain Intime for $1bn

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

Read more stories