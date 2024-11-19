AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
Alibaba delivers initial price guidance on $5 billion dual-currency bond, term sheet shows

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 10:28am

SYDNEY: Alibaba Group has delivered investors initial price guidance on its $5 billion dual currency bond, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The US dollar tranche consists of 5.5-year, 10.5-year and a 30-year bond, the term sheet showed.

The 5.5-year bond has an initial price guidance of Treasuries and about 90 basis points, the 10.5-year is Treasuries plus about 115 basis points and the longer-dated bond is Treasuries plus 130 basis points.

Alibaba misses quarterly revenue estimates

The offshore yuan tranche has a 3.5-year bond with an initial price guidance of around 2.9%, 5-year at 3.1%, 10-year at 3.4% and 20-year at 3.8%.

