Punjab activates district plastic management body

LAHORE: The Punjab government has activated the District Plastic Management Committees led by the deputy commissioners of the respective districts to monitor the use of plastic more effectively.

The government has ordered these committees to convene immediate meetings to address the growing plastic waste issue.

In a directive issued to all deputy commissioners, the Director General of the Environment, Imran Hamid Sheikh, emphasized that the committees should be tasked with taking action to mitigate the use of plastic.

The 12-member committees, led by deputy commissioners, will focus on reducing plastic waste. The Environment Department has stated that individuals or businesses involved in the production or use of single-use plastics will be provided with regulatory support and facilities.

Furthermore, the committees will collaborate with stakeholders to find solutions for plastic waste management. The committees are also expected to work on alternatives to single-use plastics in markets.

The committees will include representatives from various departments, including District Police Officers (DPOs), the Punjab Food Authority, and the Industries Department. Additionally, members will include the presidents of local chambers of commerce, the Chairmen of Market Committees, and heads of the District Education Authorities.

The committees have been formed following the amendments in the Punjab Environmental Protection (Production and Consumption of Single-Use Plastic Product) Regulations 2023, under which administrative penalties and schedule of fines have been added ranging from Rs5000 to Rs50,000. The amendment says administrative penalty can be imposed on violators after serving 7 days’ prior notice, the premises where banned single-use plastic is found can be seized or sealed and material can be confiscated.

