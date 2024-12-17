Public representatives for 2024: Punjab PA passes bill to review salaries

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a bill with a majority vote regarding a review of the salaries of public representatives in Punjab for the year 2024.

The bill for reviewing the salaries of public representatives in Punjab for the year 2024 was presented by the Minister Parliamentary Affairs, Mujtaba Shujaat Rahman. The opposition leader, Ahmad Khan Bhachar raised objections to the bill regarding increase in salaries.

The opposition leader, Ahmad Khan Bhachar, questioned whether this bill is in accordance with the Parliamentary Laws Act of 1972.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that this bill is entirely in accordance with the existing laws and is a good step by the government.

During the session, the Minister for Local Government, Zaeem Rafiq, announced the introduction of a new sanitation system and mechanism for Punjab.

“If you, Zaeem Rafiq, succeed in cleaning the villages and small towns, we will hang your portrait and garland you,” declared Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan in a lighthearted remark.

Minister Rafiq further elaborated on the dire state of sanitation before their government came to power, stating, “There was virtually no sanitation system in Punjab before our government took office.”

He outlined the government’s plan to introduce a standardized sanitation system for both rural and urban areas, emphasizing the use of human resources and machinery. A three-month timeframe has been allocated for the implementation of this new system.

To ensure efficiency and transparency, the minister highlighted that payment processes and other related matters will be computerized.

A resolution condemning the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar massacre was unanimously passed in Punjab Assembly. The resolution was tabled by government member Rahila Khadim Hussain.

Ten years ago, the horrific APS Peshawar incident took place, claiming the lives of over a hundred innocent children. The resolution strongly condemns the act of terrorism and expresses solidarity with the bereaved families.

The resolution states that such incidents cannot intimidate the nation and that terrorists should be dealt with an iron fist. It further emphasizes that the massacre was a heinous crime against humanity and a stark example of brutality.

The assembly paid tribute to the teachers who displayed immense courage during the tragic event.

Opposition leader, Ahmed Khan Bhachar has called for sanitation programmes to be implemented equitably across urban and rural areas.

During his address, Bhachar emphasized the need for a more balanced approach to cleanliness initiatives, ensuring that both city dwellers and those in rural communities benefit equally.

Bhachar further suggested that elected representatives are better positioned to devise effective plans and ensure accountability in sanitation programs. He cautioned against allowing bureaucracy to dominate these initiatives, potentially leading to inefficiencies and a lack of public input.

By advocating for equitable sanitation programs, Bhachar has highlighted the importance of inclusive policymaking and the need for greater public participation in local governance.

PPP MPA Mumtaz Khan Chang has leveled serious allegations against law enforcement agencies and government officials.

Chang claimed to be a victim of false terrorism charges and alleged that he was being targeted for his political affiliations.

He said that he had been falsely implicated in numerous terrorism cases but expressed hope that the truth would eventually prevail. He also accused authorities of fabricating evidence against him and his party colleagues.

He also alleged that local law enforcement officials were corrupt and involved in illegal activities.

He cited the example of a Station House Officer (SHO) in Multan who, according to Chang was frequently found in remote areas.

Chang also raised concerns about the safety of PPP workers, claiming that some party members had been abducted by criminals. He urged the government to take immediate action to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

The PPP leader expressed disappointment with the anti-corruption agencies, stating that despite providing them with evidence of corruption, no action had been taken against the accused.

In a surprising revelation, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has claimed that certain lawyers from local bar councils have been apprehended in connection with the notorious gangs in Kachha area.

The Speaker further disclosed that he has received information about the killing of two individuals in the Kachha region.

According to the Speaker, he has been informed by representatives of seven different bar councils that resolutions have been passed confirming the arrests of their members.

Punjab has witnessed a substantial decline in crime rates, with a 29% decrease in robberies, 24% in thefts, 13% in motorcycle thefts, 21% in car thefts, and 18% in car snatching incidents.

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, these numbers indicate a significant improvement in law and order. However, he acknowledged that challenges persist, including issues related to extremist groups and protests.

Rehman highlighted the success of operations in Kachha, where 88 militants were killed, 59 injured, and 253 criminals arrested. He also praised the police’s efforts, despite facing casualties, including eight officers martyred and 23 injured.

